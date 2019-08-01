Reviewing Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s and Its Competitors results

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) is a company in the Credit Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.2% of Capital One Financial Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.70% of all Credit Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Capital One Financial Corporation has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Capital One Financial Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.10% 1.60% Industry Average 24.60% 26.60% 10.04%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Capital One Financial Corporation and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation N/A 87 8.00 Industry Average 1.08B 4.39B 17.71

Capital One Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Capital One Financial Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 3.68 2.67

With consensus price target of $106.5, Capital One Financial Corporation has a potential upside of 16.39%. As a group, Credit Services companies have a potential upside of 87.77%. Given Capital One Financial Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial Corporation is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capital One Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% Industry Average 5.75% 8.04% 16.89% 27.55% 29.77% 34.35%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Capital One Financial Corporation is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.24. Competitively, Capital One Financial Corporation’s rivals are 32.15% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Capital One Financial Corporation’s competitors beat Capital One Financial Corporation.