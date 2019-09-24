Reviewing Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)’s and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT)’s results

Both Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) and Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial Corporation 89 1.94 N/A 11.56 8.00 Green Dot Corporation 48 1.28 N/A 2.07 24.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Capital One Financial Corporation and Green Dot Corporation. Green Dot Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital One Financial Corporation. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Capital One Financial Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 1.6% Green Dot Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1.24 beta, while its volatility is 24.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Green Dot Corporation has a 0.95 beta and it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Capital One Financial Corporation and Green Dot Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Green Dot Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

The average price target of Capital One Financial Corporation is $106.67, with potential upside of 16.46%. Competitively Green Dot Corporation has a consensus price target of $47.83, with potential upside of 80.49%. The results provided earlier shows that Green Dot Corporation appears more favorable than Capital One Financial Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital One Financial Corporation and Green Dot Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 90.2%. Capital One Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Green Dot Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital One Financial Corporation -4.64% 0.41% -0.17% 14.27% -1.44% 22.26% Green Dot Corporation 4.45% 4.62% -20.3% -33.16% -35.46% -36.26%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has 22.26% stronger performance while Green Dot Corporation has -36.26% weaker performance.

Summary

Capital One Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors Green Dot Corporation.