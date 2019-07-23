Reviewing Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG)’s and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI)’s results

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Severn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.85 N/A 1.37 16.65 Severn Bancorp Inc. 9 2.75 N/A 0.67 12.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. Severn Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Severn Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 0.9% Severn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Severn Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Severn Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 40.6% and 21.1%. Insiders owned roughly 16.5% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1.3% -2.06% -8.58% -8.21% -1.04% -1.77% Severn Bancorp Inc. -4.84% -4.84% 0.12% 3% 15.31% 8.52%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. has -1.77% weaker performance while Severn Bancorp Inc. has 8.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats Severn Bancorp Inc.