Reviewing Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG)’s and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF)’s results

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Old Point Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPOF) are two firms in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.68 N/A 1.45 17.76 Old Point Financial Corporation 22 2.69 N/A 1.15 19.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Old Point Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Capital City Bank Group Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Old Point Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.68 beta indicates that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Old Point Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.41 which is 59.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Old Point Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 39.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 16.4% of Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.5% of Old Point Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% Old Point Financial Corporation 1.8% 1.39% 6.86% 5.41% -21.12% 3.53%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. has stronger performance than Old Point Financial Corporation

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc. beats Old Point Financial Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.