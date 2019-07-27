Reviewing Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 40.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its rivals. 16.5% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.90% 0.90% Industry Average 27.92% 9.34% 1.03%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. N/A 24 16.65 Industry Average 97.42M 348.97M 14.06

Capital City Bank Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.56 2.67

The rivals have a potential upside of 28.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1.3% -2.06% -8.58% -8.21% -1.04% -1.77% Industry Average 3.17% 3.50% 4.58% 7.70% 9.00% 13.74%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. has -1.77% weaker performance while Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s peers have 13.74% stronger performance.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.76 shows that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s rivals are 19.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.