Reviewing Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG)’s and Its Peers results

As Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks company, Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Capital City Bank Group Inc. has 40.6% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.67% institutional ownership for its rivals. 16.5% of Capital City Bank Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.84% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0.00%
|8.90%
|0.90%
|Industry Average
|27.92%
|9.34%
|1.03%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|N/A
|24
|16.65
|Industry Average
|97.42M
|348.97M
|14.06
Capital City Bank Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.20
|1.56
|2.67
The rivals have a potential upside of 28.29%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capital City Bank Group Inc. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|-1.3%
|-2.06%
|-8.58%
|-8.21%
|-1.04%
|-1.77%
|Industry Average
|3.17%
|3.50%
|4.58%
|7.70%
|9.00%
|13.74%
For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. has -1.77% weaker performance while Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s peers have 13.74% stronger performance.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.76 shows that Capital City Bank Group Inc. is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s rivals are 19.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.81 beta.
Dividends
Capital City Bank Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.