Reviewing Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG)’s and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s results

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital City Bank Group Inc. 24 2.68 N/A 1.45 17.76 Financial Institutions Inc. 28 2.93 N/A 2.52 12.20

Table 1 highlights Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Financial Institutions Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital City Bank Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 0.9% Financial Institutions Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Financial Institutions Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 72.2%. 16.4% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital City Bank Group Inc. -1% 2.4% 13.35% 7.36% 6.74% 11.25% Financial Institutions Inc. 8.07% 6.65% 8.42% 13.28% -4.53% 19.81%

For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. has weaker performance than Financial Institutions Inc.

Summary

Financial Institutions Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.