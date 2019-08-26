Reviewing Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG)’s and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)’s results

Capital City Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) and Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) compete with each other in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|24
|2.68
|N/A
|1.45
|17.76
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|28
|2.93
|N/A
|2.52
|12.20
Table 1 highlights Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Financial Institutions Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|0.00%
|8.7%
|0.9%
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|0.00%
|10.6%
|0.9%
Risk & Volatility
Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s 0.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 32.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Financial Institutions Inc.’s beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Capital City Bank Group Inc. and Financial Institutions Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.1% and 72.2%. 16.4% are Capital City Bank Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Financial Institutions Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital City Bank Group Inc.
|-1%
|2.4%
|13.35%
|7.36%
|6.74%
|11.25%
|Financial Institutions Inc.
|8.07%
|6.65%
|8.42%
|13.28%
|-4.53%
|19.81%
For the past year Capital City Bank Group Inc. has weaker performance than Financial Institutions Inc.
Summary
Financial Institutions Inc. beats Capital City Bank Group Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.
