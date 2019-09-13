Reviewing Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)’s and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s results

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical Corp. 76 3.93 N/A 1.54 59.88 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 55 6.02 N/A 0.42 137.80

Demonstrates Cantel Medical Corp. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Cantel Medical Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Cantel Medical Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 10% 6.3% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

2.3 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cantel Medical Corp. Its rival Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5 and 4.3 respectively. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cantel Medical Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cantel Medical Corp. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s consensus target price is $62, while its potential upside is 18.16%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cantel Medical Corp. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 0%. About 0.6% of Cantel Medical Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cantel Medical Corp. 14.34% 14.28% 33.33% 15.22% 1.03% 23.95% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76%

For the past year Cantel Medical Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Cantel Medical Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.