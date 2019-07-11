Reviewing Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD)’s and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)’s results

This is a contrast between Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) and BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantel Medical Corp. 73 3.65 N/A 1.78 37.85 BIOLASE Inc. 2 0.87 N/A -1.07 0.00

Demonstrates Cantel Medical Corp. and BIOLASE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantel Medical Corp. 0.00% 11.9% 7.6% BIOLASE Inc. 0.00% -101.4% -49.6%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.09 shows that Cantel Medical Corp. is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, BIOLASE Inc. has beta of 2.15 which is 115.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.7 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cantel Medical Corp. Its rival BIOLASE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Cantel Medical Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BIOLASE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cantel Medical Corp. and BIOLASE Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantel Medical Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BIOLASE Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BIOLASE Inc. is $3, which is potential 58.73% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cantel Medical Corp. and BIOLASE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.8% and 34.4% respectively. 8.8% are Cantel Medical Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3% of BIOLASE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cantel Medical Corp. -4.69% -0.82% -18.62% -20.1% -45.9% -9.55% BIOLASE Inc. -0.96% -0.5% -4.3% 49.93% 48.9% 118.08%

For the past year Cantel Medical Corp. has -9.55% weaker performance while BIOLASE Inc. has 118.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Cantel Medical Corp. beats BIOLASE Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention products and services for the healthcare market worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Endoscopy, Water Purification and Filtration, Healthcare Disposables, and Dialysis. The Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets; transport systems; mobile medical carts; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid and flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; cleaning and disinfecting reusable components used in gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures; and technical maintenance services. The Water Purification and Filtration segment provides water purification systems; bicarbonate systems; hollow fiber filters; filtration and separation, liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization, and dry fog products; and room temperature sterilizers for the dialysis and specific healthcare applications, research laboratories and pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The Healthcare Disposables segment offers biological and chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners and sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, shields, hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, surface disinfectants, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips and plastic cups, and prophy angles and pastes, as well as waterline treatment products for maintaining safe dental unit waterlines. The Dialysis segment provides medical device reprocessing systems, sterilants/disinfectants, dialysate concentrates, and other supplies for renal dialysis. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under third-party distribution agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

BIOLASE, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine in the United States and internationally. The company offers Waterlase dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissue; and diode laser systems, which are used to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications. The company also markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and CAD/CAM intra-oral scanners. Its dental imaging products comprise 3Shape Trios intraoral scanner and digital impression systems for high-speed digital 3-D picture taking; Galaxy BioMill CAD/CAM system that enables dental practitioners to design, scan, mill, and finish crowns, inlays, and veneers inside the dental office; and CEFLA NewTom VGi and VG3 3-D cone beam computed tomography devices. In addition, the company manufactures and sells consumable products and accessories for its laser systems, as well as markets flexible fibers and hand pieces. It sells its products primarily to dentists in general practice through its field sales force and distributor network. BIOLASE, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.