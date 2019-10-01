Reviewing Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)’s and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)’s results

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) and Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) have been rivals in the Drug Manufacturers – Other for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth Corporation 27 0.00 217.81M -1.79 0.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 2 -0.11 45.95M -0.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Canopy Growth Corporation and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canopy Growth Corporation and Correvio Pharma Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth Corporation 818,526,869.60% 0% 0% Correvio Pharma Corp. 2,164,491,968.53% -180.5% -27.2%

Analyst Ratings

Canopy Growth Corporation and Correvio Pharma Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Correvio Pharma Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Canopy Growth Corporation has a 148.58% upside potential and an average price target of $57. Correvio Pharma Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 200.00% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Correvio Pharma Corp. is looking more favorable than Canopy Growth Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Canopy Growth Corporation and Correvio Pharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Correvio Pharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canopy Growth Corporation -7.82% -19.59% -35.6% -32.03% 25.11% 21.47% Correvio Pharma Corp. -3.68% -11.59% -27.67% -51.97% -60.22% -26.51%

For the past year Canopy Growth Corporation had bullish trend while Correvio Pharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Canopy Growth Corporation beats Correvio Pharma Corp. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, Bedrocan Canada, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names. It also offers its products through Tweed Main Street, a single online platform that enables registered patients to purchase medicinal cannabis from various producers across various brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba (dalbavancin hydrochloride) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm. Its portfolio of marketed brands also comprise Aggrastat (tirofiban hydrochloride) for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with acute coronary syndrome; and Esmocard and Esmocard Lyo (esmolol hydrochloride), a short-acting betablocker used to control rapid heart rate in various cardiovascular indications. The company's product candidates that are in development include Trevyent, a drug device combination that is designed to deliver treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Correvio Pharma Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.