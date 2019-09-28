Reviewing CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)’s and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s results

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 115.33M 0.00 0.00 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 0.00 53.23M -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6,729,882,709.93% 0% 0% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 14,922,904,401.46% 0% -464.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 379.17% for CannTrust Holdings Inc. with average price target of $5.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 35.7% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28% Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. 3.96% 23.2% -32.96% -69.86% -88.28% -78.85%

For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc. was less bearish than Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. operates as a veterinary pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs, novel drug delivery systems, devices, and diagnostics for the health and wellness of companion animals, such as canine, feline, and equine. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Celsee Diagnostics, Inc. to test the feasibility of Celsee's liquid biopsy technology for veterinary application as a canine cancer diagnostics. Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.