Reviewing CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)’s and Its Rivals results

CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.16% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand CannTrust Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 6.70% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has CannTrust Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 54.69% 70.90% 4.82%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares CannTrust Holdings Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust Holdings Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 49.42M 90.37M 74.63

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for CannTrust Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.58 2.64

CannTrust Holdings Inc. presently has an average price target of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 190.46%. The peers have a potential upside of 92.55%. With higher probable upside potential for CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s peers, analysts think CannTrust Holdings Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of CannTrust Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6.15% -9.61% -20.69% -6.17% -15.51% 28.76% Industry Average 10.21% 10.56% 28.18% 15.23% 36.19% 45.22%

For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

CannTrust Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s peers beat CannTrust Holdings Inc.