Reviewing CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)’s and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s results

Since CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|12.58
|N/A
|-4.49
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-131.9%
|-54.1%
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CannTrust Holdings Inc. and Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|1
|0
|1
|2.50
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The upside potential is 181.86% for CannTrust Holdings Inc. with average target price of $5.75. Meanwhile, Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 95.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CannTrust Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CannTrust Holdings Inc.
|6.15%
|-9.61%
|-20.69%
|-6.17%
|-15.51%
|28.76%
|Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
|30.06%
|18.44%
|-9.62%
|-25.77%
|-52.47%
|11.22%
For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.
