Reviewing CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)’s and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s results

Since CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) are part of the Drugs – Generic industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust Holdings Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 12 12.58 N/A -4.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -131.9% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 181.86% for CannTrust Holdings Inc. with average target price of $5.75. Meanwhile, Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 95.50%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CannTrust Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Flexion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6.15% -9.61% -20.69% -6.17% -15.51% 28.76% Flexion Therapeutics Inc. 30.06% 18.44% -9.62% -25.77% -52.47% 11.22%

For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CannTrust Holdings Inc. beats Flexion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, a late-stage, intra-articular, extended-release investigational steroid treatment that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for IA therapy for patients with moderate and severe osteoarthritis pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.