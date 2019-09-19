Reviewing CannTrust Holdings Inc. (CTST)’s and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s results

As Drugs – Generic companies, CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) and Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannTrust Holdings Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Catalent Inc. 49 2.94 N/A 0.99 56.83

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannTrust Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Catalent Inc. 0.00% 10.3% 3.3%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Catalent Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

CannTrust Holdings Inc. has a 352.76% upside potential and an average price target of $5.75. Catalent Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $57.4 consensus price target and a 13.17% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CannTrust Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Catalent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28% Catalent Inc. 1.93% 3.25% 28.12% 54.68% 36.61% 81.17%

For the past year CannTrust Holdings Inc. has -51.28% weaker performance while Catalent Inc. has 81.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Catalent Inc. beats CannTrust Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics. Its principal softgel technologies include traditional softgel capsules, as well as Vegicaps and OptiShell capsules. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription, and consumer and animal health products using OptiMelt, OptiPact, OptiForm, and Zydis, as well as other proprietary and conventional drug delivery technologies, such as prefilled syringes; manufactures blow-fill seal unit dose consisting of ADVASEPT technology; develops biologic cell line, such as GPEx and SMARTag technologies; provides biologics; and offers analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. This segment also provides analytical chemical, and cell-based testing and scientific; stability testing; respiratory products formulation and manufacturing; micronization and particle engineering; regulatory consulting; and bioanalytical testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment offers manufacturing, packaging, storage, distribution, and inventory management for drugs and biologics clinical trials; FastChain demand-led clinical supply services; clinical e-solutions and informatics; and comparator sourcing services. The company serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and consumer health companies; and companies in other healthcare market segments, such as animal health and medical devices, as well as in cosmetics industries. Catalent, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.