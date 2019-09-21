Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.38 N/A 8.70 10.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares and 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. shares. About 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.