Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.76 N/A 0.42 68.44 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 20 2.06 N/A 0.28 81.97

Demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Cannae Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s potential upside is 70.98% and its consensus price target is $35.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 39.5%. About 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% are Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.