Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM)’s results

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUM) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.98 N/A 0.42 68.44 Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 15.33 N/A 0.63 22.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Cannae Holdings Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 16.12%. 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.59% 3.24% 5.1% 9.79% 11.18% 12.52%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.