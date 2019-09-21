Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)’s results

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.77 N/A 0.42 68.44 Northern Trust Corporation 92 3.38 N/A 6.52 15.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation. Northern Trust Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Northern Trust Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Northern Trust Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

Cannae Holdings Inc. has a 0.8 beta, while its volatility is 20.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Northern Trust Corporation has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Northern Trust Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Northern Trust Corporation is $103.67, which is potential 9.97% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and Northern Trust Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 81.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Northern Trust Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Northern Trust Corporation -1.47% 6.93% 0.45% 9.58% -10.92% 17.24%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northern Trust Corporation.

Summary

Northern Trust Corporation beats Cannae Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.