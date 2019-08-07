Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Its Competitors results

As Asset Management company, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. has 85.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Cannae Holdings Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 8.30% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 2.20% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Cannae Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. N/A 25 68.44 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Cannae Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Cannae Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

Cannae Holdings Inc. currently has an average price target of $31, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.44%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Cannae Holdings Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Cannae Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cannae Holdings Inc. are 1.2 and 1. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 3.49 and 3.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc. has a beta of 0.8 and its 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 24.17% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

Cannae Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cannae Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.