Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s results

Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 28 0.00 63.16M 0.42 68.44 Invesco Ltd. 16 2.67 462.48M 2.00 9.61

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Cannae Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Invesco Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 223,338,048.09% 3.1% 2.2% Invesco Ltd. 2,844,280,442.80% 6.5% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Invesco Ltd. has a 1.5 beta and it is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cannae Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Invesco Ltd. 1 3 0 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Invesco Ltd. is $21.25, which is potential 25.44% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and Invesco Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 86.89% respectively. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Invesco Ltd. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Invesco Ltd. -4.34% -6.57% -11.89% 3.23% -29.86% 14.64%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Invesco Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Invesco Ltd. beats Cannae Holdings Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.