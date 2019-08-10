Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.92 N/A 0.42 68.44 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.47 N/A 1.75 5.72

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Cannae Holdings Inc. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hennessy Advisors Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Hennessy Advisors Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cannae Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has 69.1% stronger performance while Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Hennessy Advisors Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.