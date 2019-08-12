Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.84 N/A 0.42 68.44 Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 26 6.20 N/A -0.73 0.00

Demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cannae Holdings Inc. and Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 42.96% respectively. 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. -0.15% 0.57% 1.05% 1.39% -0.34% 3.67%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.