Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.84 N/A 0.42 68.44 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.45 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.1% and 29.96%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.