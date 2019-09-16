Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE:GLQ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.67 N/A 0.42 68.44 Clough Global Equity Fund 13 21.02 N/A 0.88 14.09

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund. Clough Global Equity Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Cannae Holdings Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Cannae Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Clough Global Equity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.94% of Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1% Clough Global Equity Fund -2.52% -4.55% -7.82% 1.83% -14.63% 14.11%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Clough Global Equity Fund.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats Clough Global Equity Fund on 8 of the 10 factors.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.