Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV)’s results

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.69 N/A 0.33 78.17 Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 11 15.21 N/A -0.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cannae Holdings Inc. and Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.58% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. About 5.8% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.03% of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund -0.76% -2.6% -0.85% -4.04% -13.3% 10.34%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, it invests in corporate and sovereign debt. It invest in fixed income securities having a maturity ranging from 30 days to over 30 years. The fund invests in non-U.S. markets primarily through liquid securities, including depositary receipts. Its equity portion primarily invests in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach to make its investments. It primarily employs a theme-oriented investment approach which emphasizes on industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material which derives from a period of under-investment, and changes in government regulation or major economic or investment cycles. The fund's research process includes identifying shortages, global geographic growth opportunities, and unique global credit market opportunities. The fund was formerly known as Clough Global Allocation Fund. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund was formed on April 27, 2004 and is domiciled in the United States.