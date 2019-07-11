Reviewing Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE)’s and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)’s results

Both Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae Holdings Inc. 24 1.77 N/A 0.33 78.17 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 25 2.70 N/A 2.55 9.95

Table 1 demonstrates Cannae Holdings Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Cannae Holdings Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Cannae Holdings Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Cannae Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 0.79 and it happens to be 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s 1.74 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Cannae Holdings Inc. and Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s potential downside is -10.46% and its average target price is $25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 84.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cannae Holdings Inc. -2.47% 0% 18.32% 41.89% 26.43% 49.77% Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. -7.55% -9.79% 4.06% -2.79% -20.03% 19.54%

For the past year Cannae Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.