Reviewing Cango Inc. (CANG)’s and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s results

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango Inc. 6 0.00 N/A 0.38 16.27 Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Cango Inc. and Uxin Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 4.4% Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cango Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Uxin Limited’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Cango Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Uxin Limited.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Cango Inc. and Uxin Limited are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 34.7% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88% Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73%

For the past year Cango Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Uxin Limited.

Summary

Cango Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Uxin Limited.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.