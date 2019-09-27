Reviewing Cango Inc. (CANG)’s and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s results

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) and Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) compete against each other in the Internet Information Providers sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cango Inc. 6 4.09 17.82M 0.38 16.27 Baidu Inc. 130 0.00 N/A 8.44 13.23

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Cango Inc. and Baidu Inc. Baidu Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Cango Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Cango Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Baidu Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cango Inc. 319,928,186.71% 7.9% 4.4% Baidu Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cango Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, Baidu Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Baidu Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cango Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Cango Inc. and Baidu Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cango Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Baidu Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Baidu Inc. is $132.67, which is potential 26.27% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cango Inc. and Baidu Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.6% and 79.4% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.6% of Baidu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cango Inc. -8.15% -13.29% -8.82% -14.24% 0% -18.88% Baidu Inc. -4.02% -5.35% -32.47% -34.04% -55.57% -29.57%

For the past year Cango Inc. has stronger performance than Baidu Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Baidu Inc. beats Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Baidu, Inc. provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Search Services, Transaction Services, and IQiyi. It offers Chinese language search platform on its Baidu.com Website that enables users to find relevant information online, including Web pages, news, images, documents, and multimedia files through links provided on its Website; and transaction platform, including Nuomi.com to connect online and offline services provided by third-parties. The company also provides transaction services, such as Baidu Nuomi, Baidu Deliveries, Baidu Mobile Game, Baidu Wallet, Baidu Maps, and others; and iQiyi, an online video platform with a content library that includes licensed movies, television series, cartoons, shows, and other programs. In addition, it offers auction-based pay-for-performance services; online marketing services based on search queries, contextuals, audience attributes, media and placement attributes, and other forms; and consultative services. The company serves online marketing customers, including SMEs, large domestic companies, and Chinese divisions and subsidiaries of multinational companies operating in the retail and ecommerce, local services, medical and healthcare, network service, financial services, education, online games, transportation, construction, business services, and decoration industries. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. and changed its name to Baidu, Inc. in December 2008. Baidu, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.