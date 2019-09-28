Reviewing Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)’s and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s results

Both Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.00 52.86M -0.68 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 1 0.00 26.80M -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Cancer Genetics Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cancer Genetics Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 49,587,242,026.27% -200.3% -52.9% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 2,986,405,170.49% -75.5% -37.8%

Volatility and Risk

Cancer Genetics Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.48 beta. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s 50.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

0.4 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cancer Genetics Inc. Its rival HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Cancer Genetics Inc. and HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $4 average price target and a 543.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 15.8% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares and 47.4% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.2% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.06% -18.62% -42.62% -44.62% -85.13% -43.47% HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. -0.75% -11.92% -46.8% -37.56% -54.45% -47.64%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. was less bearish than HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The companyÂ’s products, HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms include instrumentation (or platforms), consumables comprising assay kits, and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets from samples a fraction of the size required by prevailing technologies. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The companyÂ’s assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq lymphoma panel; HTG EdgeSeq microRNA whole-transcriptome assay; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay. It also provides sample processing and molecular profiling of retrospective cohorts through its VERI/O laboratory; and designs custom panels for biopharmaceutical customers and research services, resulting from research and development collaboration agreements with biopharmaceutical customers. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. The company has a research collaboration with Insituto Valenciano de Oncologia on breast cancer recurrence risk. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.