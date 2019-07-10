Reviewing Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)’s and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s results

Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and BioTelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.41 N/A -0.75 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 60 4.17 N/A 1.35 37.25

Demonstrates Cancer Genetics Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Cancer Genetics Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -152.7% -50% BioTelemetry Inc. 0.00% 16% 8.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.32 beta indicates that Cancer Genetics Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, BioTelemetry Inc. is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Cancer Genetics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BioTelemetry Inc. are 2 and 1.8 respectively. BioTelemetry Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cancer Genetics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Cancer Genetics Inc. and BioTelemetry Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Genetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioTelemetry Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively BioTelemetry Inc. has a consensus price target of $85, with potential upside of 78.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14.9% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.7% of BioTelemetry Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Cancer Genetics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.6%. Comparatively, BioTelemetry Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.66% -17.63% -18.74% -65.38% -77.41% -12.73% BioTelemetry Inc. -2.01% -15.36% -34.34% -26.49% 24.78% -16.11%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. was less bearish than BioTelemetry Inc.

Summary

BioTelemetry Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Cancer Genetics Inc.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. It offers Mobile Cardiac Outpatient Telemetry and External Cardiac Ambulatory Telemetry services, which incorporates a lightweight patient-worn sensor attached to electrodes that capture two-channel electrocardiography (ECG) data, measuring electrical activity of the heart, on a compact wireless handheld monitor; event monitoring services to prescribe wireless event monitors, digital loop event monitors, memory loop event monitors, and non-loop event monitors; and a Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors to cardiologists and electrophysiologists. The Research Services segment provides cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug, medical treatment, and device trials to pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Its centralized services include ECG, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, and expert reporting and statistical analysis. This segment also offers services in the cardiovascular, oncology, musculoskeletal, and neurologic therapeutic areas; and support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Technology segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, and development of non-invasive cardiac monitors for healthcare companies, clinics, and hospitals worldwide. This segment offers various devices, including cardiac event monitors, digital Holter monitors, and mobile cardiac telemetry monitors. BioTelemetry, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.