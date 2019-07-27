Reviewing Cancer Genetics Inc. (CGIX)’s and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA)’s results

We are contrasting Cancer Genetics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGIX) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Genetics Inc. N/A 0.32 N/A -0.75 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.32 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Cancer Genetics Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cancer Genetics Inc. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Genetics Inc. 0.00% -152.7% -50% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Cancer Genetics Inc. is 0.3 while its Current Ratio is 0.3. Meanwhile, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cancer Genetics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.9% of Cancer Genetics Inc. shares and 97.4% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of Cancer Genetics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cancer Genetics Inc. -10.66% -17.63% -18.74% -65.38% -77.41% -12.73% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. -7.76% 2.99% -45.09% -62.63% -56.02% -43.23%

For the past year Cancer Genetics Inc. was less bearish than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Summary

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. beats Cancer Genetics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. develops, commercializes, and provides molecular and biomarker-based tests and services in the United States, India, and China. Its tests enable physicians to personalize the clinical management of each individual patient by providing genomic information to diagnose, monitor, and inform cancer treatment; and enable biotech and pharmaceutical companies involved in oncology trials to select candidate populations and reduce adverse drug reactions by providing information regarding genomic factors influencing subject responses to therapeutics. The companyÂ’s clinical services provide information on diagnosis, prognosis, and predicting treatment outcomes of cancers to guide patient management. Its biopharma services offer companies with customized solutions for patient stratification and treatment selection through a suite of molecular- and biomarker-based testing services, customized assay development, and trial design consultation. The companyÂ’s discovery services provide the tools and testing methods for companies and researchers to identify new molecular-based biomarkers for disease. It serves hospitals, cancer centers, clinics, academic institutions, and government-sponsored research institutions, as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies performing clinical trials. The company collaborates with oncology centers and community-based hospitals to develop its proprietary diagnostic tests. Cancer Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Rutherford, New Jersey.