Reviewing Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Railroads companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has 75.41% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 76.14% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.87% of all Railroads companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 55,244,755.24% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 12.00% 15.49% 5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 127.98M 232 19.15 Industry Average 1.08B 8.99B 23.20

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 2.57 2.14 2.42

$294 is the average price target of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, with a potential upside of 39.03%. The potential upside of the peers is 45.43%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Pacific Railway Limited -0.07% -0.03% 6.86% 15.57% 21.33% 34.33% Industry Average 2.33% 2.43% 7.90% 21.64% 22.28% 38.22%

For the past year Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Canadian Pacific Railway Limited.