Reviewing Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN)’s results

Both Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -185.2% -129.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.15 beta means Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s volatility is 15.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s 0.1 beta is the reason why it is 90.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 11.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.58% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -4.29% -8.33% -41.23% -32.75% -89.39% -20.94%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while Zion Oil & Gas Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 6 of the 7 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.