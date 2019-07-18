Reviewing Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 28 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 2 0.55 N/A 0.21 8.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and TransGlobe Energy Corporation. TransGlobe Energy Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Canadian Natural Resources Limited. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and TransGlobe Energy Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6% TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0.00% 7.7% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival TransGlobe Energy Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. TransGlobe Energy Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Canadian Natural Resources Limited and TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00 TransGlobe Energy Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 73.08% upside potential and an average target price of $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Canadian Natural Resources Limited and TransGlobe Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 66.6% and 38% respectively. Insiders held 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13% TransGlobe Energy Corporation -3.85% -5.91% -11.62% -19.35% -8.85% -6.42%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while TransGlobe Energy Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats TransGlobe Energy Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas liquids in Egypt and Canada. It holds working interests in West Gharib, West Bakr, North West Gharib, South West Gharib, South East Gharib, South Ghazalat, South Alamein, and North West Sitra production sharing contracts. TransGlobe Energy Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.