Reviewing Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 4 5.80 N/A 0.38 8.61

Table 1 highlights Canadian Natural Resources Limited and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0.00% 299.5% 230.3%

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s -0.01 beta is the reason why it is 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 San Juan Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00

$45 is Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s average price target while its potential upside is 92.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77% San Juan Basin Royalty Trust -4.09% -13.23% -26.95% -30.51% -45.24% -31.67%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 9 of the 11 factors San Juan Basin Royalty Trust.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of BurlingtonÂ’s oil and gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 833.7 net wells. Compass Bank serves as the trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.