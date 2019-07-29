Reviewing Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 28 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85 Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.75 N/A -4.68 0.00

Demonstrates Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Contango Oil & Gas Company earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Contango Oil & Gas Company’s 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Contango Oil & Gas Company which has a 0.1 Current Ratio and a 0.1 Quick Ratio. Canadian Natural Resources Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Contango Oil & Gas Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s average price target is $45, while its potential upside is 82.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Contango Oil & Gas Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 47.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13% Contango Oil & Gas Company -17.9% -18.15% -30.91% -48.94% -37.7% -18.15%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited had bullish trend while Contango Oil & Gas Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 8 of the 9 factors Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.