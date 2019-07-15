Reviewing Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)’s and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s results

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.56 17.85 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 22 1.55 N/A 8.15 3.02

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canadian Natural Resources Limited. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 8% 3.6% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 26.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.26 beta. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s 1.47 beta is the reason why it is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited and Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 2 3.00 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is $45, with potential upside of 63.52%. Competitively Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 62.94%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Canadian Natural Resources Limited is looking more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares and 0% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. shares. About 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.1% -6.21% 3.89% -1.35% -24.33% 15.13% Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. 5.35% 5.85% 4.81% -11.79% -25.94% 19.06%

For the past year Canadian Natural Resources Limited was less bullish than Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 7 of the 11 factors Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the North Park Basin in Colorado; and the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had proved reserves of 90.7 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.