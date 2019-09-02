Reviewing Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)’s and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s results

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) and L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR) have been rivals in the Railroads for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian National Railway Company 91 0.00 N/A 4.61 20.54 L.B. Foster Company 22 0.30 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Canadian National Railway Company and L.B. Foster Company.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Canadian National Railway Company and L.B. Foster Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian National Railway Company 0.00% 25% 10.6% L.B. Foster Company 0.00% -18.4% -6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian National Railway Company’s current beta is 1.04 and it happens to be 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, L.B. Foster Company has beta of 1.79 which is 79.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Canadian National Railway Company. Its rival L.B. Foster Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. L.B. Foster Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Canadian National Railway Company.

Analyst Ratings

Canadian National Railway Company and L.B. Foster Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian National Railway Company 0 2 3 2.60 L.B. Foster Company 0 0 1 3.00

Canadian National Railway Company has an average target price of $99.8, and a 8.31% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of L.B. Foster Company is $30, which is potential 50.68% upside. The results provided earlier shows that L.B. Foster Company appears more favorable than Canadian National Railway Company, based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Canadian National Railway Company and L.B. Foster Company are owned by institutional investors at 77.8% and 71.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Canadian National Railway Company’s shares. Competitively, L.B. Foster Company has 4.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian National Railway Company 0.76% 0.08% 2.83% 13.51% 6.45% 27.66% L.B. Foster Company -7.29% -9.31% 12.89% 36.17% 10.11% 52.01%

For the past year Canadian National Railway Company has weaker performance than L.B. Foster Company

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail primarily for passenger and shortline freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rail; rail accessories, such as track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories. This segment also provides friction management products and application systems, railroad condition monitoring equipment, wheel impact load detection, railroad condition monitoring systems, rail anchors and spikes, and wayside data collection and management systems; and concrete railroad ties, as well as electronic track lubrication and maintenance services. In addition, this segment offers telecommunications and security systems; and application engineering solutions. The companyÂ’s Construction Products segment sells and rents steel sheet piling, H-bearing pile, and other piling products; manufactures and sells fabricated steel and aluminum products primarily for the highway, bridge, and transit industries; and produces precast concrete buildings, and pre-stressed and precast concrete products. Its Tubular and Energy Services segment supplies pipe coatings for natural gas pipelines and utilities; provides blending, injection, and metering equipment for the oil and gas market; offers upstream test and inspection services; provides precision measurement systems, and tubular management services for the oil and gas market; and produces threaded pipe products for the oil and gas, and industrial water well and irrigation markets. The company markets its products directly, as well as through a network of agents. L.B. Foster Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.