Reviewing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)’s and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)’s results

As Money Center Banks companies, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 80 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12 Opus Bank 21 3.46 N/A 0.75 29.84

Demonstrates Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Opus Bank earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Opus Bank appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Opus Bank, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Opus Bank.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8% Opus Bank 0.00% 2.7% 0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Opus Bank is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 70.8% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Opus Bank are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.2% of Opus Bank shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54% Opus Bank 2.28% 5.91% 1.72% 5.96% -20.67% 14.4%

For the past year Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s stock price has smaller growth than Opus Bank.

Summary

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beats Opus Bank on 6 of the 9 factors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, construction loans, and single-family residential and consumer loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. In addition, it offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement; and loan and depository services to other financial institutions, such as banks, thrifts, and credit unions. Further, the company provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and cash management and payment solutions, as well as fiduciaries. As of February 15, 2017, it operated 56 banking offices, including 32 in California, 21 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.