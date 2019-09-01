Reviewing Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)’s and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s results

Both Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) are Money Center Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 80 0.00 N/A 8.63 9.12 Citigroup Inc. 66 2.18 N/A 7.16 9.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is currently more affordable than Citigroup Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0.00% 15.2% 0.8% Citigroup Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.9%

Volatility & Risk

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Citigroup Inc. has a 1.76 beta and it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and Citigroup Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce 0 0 0 0.00 Citigroup Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Citigroup Inc. is $86, which is potential 33.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.8% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares and 78.9% of Citigroup Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Citigroup Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce -0.39% -0.32% -6.36% -7.08% -13.57% 5.54% Citigroup Inc. -2.53% 0.59% 1.72% 10.81% -1.56% 36.69%

For the past year Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has weaker performance than Citigroup Inc.

Summary

Citigroup Inc. beats Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce on 6 of the 10 factors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, tax free savings, and business accounts; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; fixed and variable rate, first time home buyer, and commercial mortgages; rapid and franchise financing services; and home power plan solutions. The company also provides prepaid, credit, and commercial cards; and guaranteed investment certificates, investment banking, mutual funds, structured notes, education RESPs, and disability RDSPs, as well as portfolio, business, and investment solutions. In addition, it offers government supported programs; travel and creditor insurance products; specialty services, such as established business, agriculture, and indigenous banking services, as well as banking services for professionals; and custody, corporate trust, and transfer agency services. Further, the company provides student, youth, senior, newcomers, and foreign workers banking offers, as well as banking bundles. Additionally, it offers overdraft protection, switch kit, retirement planning, precious metal purchasing, cash management, merchant, trade finance, correspondent banking, community commitment, asset management, self-directed brokerage, and online foreign exchange services, as well as mobile, online, and ATM services. The company also operates an advice center. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. In addition, this segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,649 branches in 19 countries. The Citi Holdings segment provides consumer loans; and portfolio of securities, loans, and other assets. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is based in New York, New York.