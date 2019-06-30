Reviewing Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)’s and Its Peers results

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) is a company in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.58% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.85% of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.55% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 1.52% 20.30% 9.03%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Canada Goose Holdings Inc. N/A 48 71.99 Industry Average 61.69M 4.05B 85.55

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Canada Goose Holdings Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Industry Average 0.00 2.42 3.33 2.56

$79 is the average target price of Canada Goose Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 103.98%. The competitors have a potential upside of 81.05%. Given Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Canada Goose Holdings Inc. -3.53% 2.46% -16.93% -18.04% 29.91% 12.47% Industry Average 3.80% 7.21% 7.89% 11.40% 50.65% 19.88%

For the past year Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Dividends

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. The company sells its products through online retailers and distributors; and its e-commerce sites and retail stores. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.