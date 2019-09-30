Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)’s results

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 2 0.00 1.86M -4.80 0.00 Trillium Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 21.61M -2.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 75,862,631.54% 0% 0% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. 6,483,648,364.84% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Trillium Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 40.67% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.26% of Trillium Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Trillium Therapeutics Inc. -1.69% 4.05% -38.77% -80.06% -93.02% -79.59%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Trillium Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies and solid tumors therapy. Its product candidates also include TTI-622, an IgG4 SIRPaFc protein for combination therapy; bromodomain inhibitor; and epidermal growth factor receptor antagonist, which are in preclinical development stage, as well as undisclosed immuno-oncology targets that are in the discovery Phase. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. and changed its name to Trillium Therapeutics Inc. in June 2014. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.