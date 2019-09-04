Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.18 N/A -4.80 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 8.23 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Novan Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 5.5%. Comparatively, Novan Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Novan Inc. has 216.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Novan Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.