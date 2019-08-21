Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s results

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 8 2.24 N/A -4.80 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1229.64 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has 36.32% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.