Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 2.89 N/A -0.34 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Gossamer Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 45.6% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 1.29% -27.62% -65.8% -70.1% -70.18% -68.52% Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -68.52% weaker performance while Gossamer Bio Inc. has 14.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.