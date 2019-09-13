Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 7 2.66 N/A -4.80 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 7 7.13 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.13% and 8.7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 10.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.