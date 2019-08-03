Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s results

This is a contrast between Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 10 3.06 N/A -4.80 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Axcella Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 203.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was more bearish than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.