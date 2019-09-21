Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s results

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.21 N/A -4.80 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 106.42 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 79.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.