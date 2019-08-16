Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Both Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 9 2.41 N/A -4.80 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Akari Therapeutics Plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.13% and 4.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has -84.76% weaker performance while Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 7 factors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.