Reviewing Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF)’s and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 2 0.00 1.86M -4.80 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 75,154,551.70% 0% 0% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,121,478,873.24% -213.7% -140.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 21.13% of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.