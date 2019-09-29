Reviewing Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH)’s and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (:)’s results

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWH) and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. (:) compete against each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camping World Holdings Inc. 8 1.68 27.11M -0.36 0.00 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.79 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Camping World Holdings Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Camping World Holdings Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camping World Holdings Inc. 322,738,095.24% -21.6% -0.4% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Camping World Holdings Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Camping World Holdings Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Camping World Holdings Inc. has a 32.51% upside potential and an average target price of $11.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Camping World Holdings Inc. and Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.1% and 11.24%. About 0.9% of Camping World Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 55.16% of Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Camping World Holdings Inc. 5.11% -3.62% -18.84% -15.78% -45.84% 3.46% Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Camping World Holdings Inc. beats Owens Realty Mortgage Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories. The company also offers new and used RVs, repair parts, RV accessories and supplies, and RV repair and maintenance services. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 137 RV-centric retail locations under the Camping World brand in 36 states of the United States; and 2 OvertonÂ’s locations. The company also serves customers through e-commerce platforms and direct marketing. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.